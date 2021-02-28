No. 12 UH clobbers USF in dominant blowout victory

The Houston men’s basketball team put together a near-perfect performance as it drubbed the South Florida Bulls 98-52 on Sunday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) shot lights out as they ended the day shooting 60 percent from the field. UH was also able to force 15 turnovers, scoring 22 points off them.

Coming off of a 33-point performance in UH’s 81-57 win over Western Kentucky, junior guard Quentin Grimes’ hands were still hot as he finished with 22, all of which came in the first half alone.

Grimes scored all of his points in his first 12 minutes of action, including a 16-point barrage in just over two minutes. He was outscoring the Bulls until the second half.

Grimes, along with senior guard DeJon Jarreau got the Cougars starting, shooting 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Jarreau finished with a great, all-around 16 points, six assists and a team-high eight rebounds.

Sophomore guard Marcus Sasser had five assists in the games’ first 10 minutes, and finished with a team-high seven, along with four rebounds and three steals.

Jarreau and Sasser combined for 13 of the team’s 27 assists, as freshmen guards Tramon Mark and Jamal Shead chipped in with four each.

The Cougars went on a 26-0 run near the end of the first half and had scored 52 points in the game’s first 15 minutes.

UH only committed two first-half turnovers, and five in total, a clear season-best.

An alley-oop from Jarreau to junior forward Reggie Chaney extended the lead to 40 a few minutes into the second half. With four and half minutes left, a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Cameron Tyson made the game 90-45.

Senior forward Fabian White scored 10 points in 17 minutes of action. UH outscored USF 36-15 in the paint, and 31-1 on the fast break.

