side bar
logo
Monday, March 1, 2021

Men's Basketball

UH rises to 9th in AP Poll following strong wins

By March 1, 2021

UH forward Justin Gorham (4) fights off USF's David Collins for a rebound on Sunday afternoon at Fertitta Center. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

UH forward Justin Gorham (4) fights off USF’s David Collins for a rebound on Sunday afternoon at Fertitta Center. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball program rose up to No. 9 in the AP Poll on Monday morning following its two dominant wins this past week.

The Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers by 24 points on Thursday.

UH then continued its dominance with a lopsided 98-52 win over South Florida on Sunday afternoon.

No. 9 UH men’s basketball earned 1,109 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 188-point increase from a week ago. The Cougars had just 921 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also rose in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Feb. 28, UH is the fourth-ranked team in the country, which is a rise from sixth place where it was a week ago.

UH will return to the court on Sunday when it hosts Memphis at Fertitta Center for a conference contest and the regular-season finale before next Monday’s AP Poll is released.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑