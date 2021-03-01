UH rises to 9th in AP Poll following strong wins

The Houston men’s basketball program rose up to No. 9 in the AP Poll on Monday morning following its two dominant wins this past week.

The Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers by 24 points on Thursday.

UH then continued its dominance with a lopsided 98-52 win over South Florida on Sunday afternoon.

No. 9 UH men’s basketball earned 1,109 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 188-point increase from a week ago. The Cougars had just 921 points in last Monday’s poll.

The Cougars also rose in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. Through Feb. 28, UH is the fourth-ranked team in the country, which is a rise from sixth place where it was a week ago.

UH will return to the court on Sunday when it hosts Memphis at Fertitta Center for a conference contest and the regular-season finale before next Monday’s AP Poll is released.

