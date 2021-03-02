A look at SGA parties and their platforms

With election season in full swing, social media feeds have been filled with posts and stories from campaigning Student Government Association parties.

A myriad of statements, platform information and polling questions left many confused on the stances and positions of the Student Action Party and the #RiseUp party.

The #RiseUp party’s presidential candidate, logistics and supply senior Quentin Edmiston, revealed their extensive platforms and goals they hope to achieve.

“The RiseUp party was founded in the hopes of involving more students in the Student Government Association processes and make it more representative of their community,” said Edmiston.

#RiseUp is cooperatively led by the vice-presidential candidate, political science junior Laura Rincon. If elected, #RiseUp plans to continue turning awareness into actions while exercising transparency.

They believe in working with all students to create an SGA that works for all interests.

“Being apart of the #RiseUp team has been a fulfilling experience. Every day I am surrounded by inspirational individuals who are passionate about bringing change to campus,” #RiseUp senator candidate Mia Lucio said. “Although we are all unique and come from diverse backgrounds, majors and organizations, we come together cohesively and are ready to turn awareness into action.”

Student Action Party presidential candidate, economics junior Arsalan Darbin, alternatively brought light to the strenuous efforts they plan to undertake in accomplishing high standards of growth for UH students if elected.

The Student Action Party was founded to address the students’ most concerning needs, which have only become more urgent due to the pandemic and recent calamities, according to Darbin.

“The Student Action Party is committed to truth and committed to action, no matter the efforts they require,” said the Student Action Party vice presidential candidate, business management sophomore Maryam Alghafir.

Both parties have three platforms that highlight the key points they identify as top priorities.

Regarding COVID-19, both parties acknowledge the lives lost. #RiseUp is working on converting TDECU Stadium into a mass vaccination site until UH can provide them.

In the meantime, they hope to encourage all students to take the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

Alternatively, the Student Action Party wants to publicize the University’s information on testing, safety measures and campus protocols so that guidelines for those on campus are accessible and understandable.

Marginalized communities’ plights have also risen to the top of social media feeds.

#RiseUp believes in inclusivity no matter one’s background or beliefs, taking pride in our diverse student body and hope to make all those that comprise it feel heard.

The Student Action Party similarly boasts its diverse team and their participation in propelling many social justice groups and messages, such as Black Lives Matter.

They hope to create bills that address each group’s struggles, with vice presidential candidate Maryam Alghafir already passing a bill against Islamophobia.

Both COVID-19 and social injustice, coupled with the stress of academics, have taken a toll on the mental health of many students.

#RiseUp emphasizes self-care and hopes to work with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to reform Counseling and Psychological Services at UH.

The Student Action Party labels mental health as one of its pillars, hoping to dissolve negative sentiments surrounding this urgent issue as they recognize the dangerous lows it has hit in our student body.

A notable aspect of their platform is increasing counseling services at CAPS to create frequent mental health resources access.

To learn more about the SGA parties and candidates, visit the SGA website and the parties’ social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

Voting runs between March 1- 4 and can be accessed on the AccessUH website through the Get Involved portal.

[email protected]