UH track and field has multiple athletes shine in H-Town series

In the last of four installments of the H-Town Speedcity Series, the Houston track and field team closed out its last home meet with strong performances, picking up 10 first-place finishes across all events.

On the men’s side, freshman Shaun Maswanganyi grabbed the first medal of the day for the Cougars, finishing first in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.58.

Junior Gabe Armijo finished first place in the men’s one-mile run with a time of 4:27.07, with freshman Juan Olmos trailing behind in second place at 4:40.20.

On the field side, junior Benjamin Okafor took first place in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.13 meters.

In the men’s triple jump, three Cougars finished in the top three positions, with sophomore Jadon Brome finishing first with a distance of 15.81 meters, freshman Caleb Malbrough taking second place at 15.03 meters and Okafor landing third at 14.70 meters.

Four Cougars grabbed the top four places in the men’s shot put, with sophomore Triston Gibbons taking the top spot with a throw of 18.58 meters.

On the women’s side, freshman Camille Rutherford set the tone with a first-place finish in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.35.

It did not take long for Rutherford to keep her name on top of the leaderboard as she picked up another first-place finish in the women’s 200-meter dash, clocking in a time of 24.25.

Senior Naomi Taylor followed up with a first-place finish in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, putting up a time of 8.18.

The Cougars kept up the success in the women’s 4×400 meter relay, finishing first place with a time of 3:40.92 led by freshmen Zarie Dumas and Iman Babineaux, senior Jazmyn Tilford-Rutherford and junior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza.

Senior Sarah Howe grabbed the last first-place finish of the day for the Cougars, posting 3.85 meters in the women’s pole vault.

The Cougars’ next competition will see them travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships will take place from March 12-13.

