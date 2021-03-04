UH begins mass COVID-19 vaccinations on campus

Over 500 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine have been distributed in UH’s first mass vaccination event on campus on Wednesday and Thursday.

The vaccination efforts are being led by the Student Health Center at the Health 2 building, which became an approved administer of the vaccine in January.

“It’s going well today I have to say. I got my vaccine today and it was great, it was painless, I feel fine,” said Suzy Harrington, assistant vice president for student affairs health and well-being.

Harrington was joined in getting the vaccine by students, faculty and staff from the UH College of Nursing, College of Optometry and the College of Pharmacy.

“I’m feeling great. Super thankful that I was able to receive the first half of the vaccine,” said nursing student Emonte Freeman. “The process of checking in to actually getting the vaccine was very smooth. I can’t wait to receive my second dose and have that extra safety measure when out in public and in nursing clinicals.”

Volunteers from the College of Nursing were assisting with the check-in process and helped to administer the vaccine.

“It’s going really well,” said volunteer Sara Hemani. “I’m just doing pre-screening of the people who come in here and making sure they have all their forms with them. This is really great, I’m glad the school is doing this.”

The University hopes to receive more doses of the vaccine, and as they come, they will continue to open up more slots and appointments to those who meet eligibility criteria.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity for UH,” Harrington said. “Looking forward to getting UH students and faculty vaccinated.”

