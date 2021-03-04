UH men’s golf finishes 12th in Cabo Collegiate

After three days and 54 holes at the Cabo Collegiate, the Houston men’s golf team took home a 12th-place finish in the team standings with a score of 895 (+31).

On day one, sophomore Austin Reily and junior Braxton Watkins led the way for the Cougars as both tallied a score of 77 to tie for 39th place.

Not far behind came seniors Alexander Frances, Matt Cole and Andrew Gibson, all of which came out of the first round with 79 and tied for 57th place.

Freshman Hanseung Chang made his collegiate debut as an individual, picking up an 80 and tying for 67th place to close out day one for the Cougars, sitting in 13th place overall at 312 heading into day two.

On day two, the Cougars put on a much better performance across the board, starting with a 70 from Watkins and pushing him up to a tie for 13th place.

Reily took two less strokes in the second round, finishing tied for 36th place with a score of 75, while Gibson finished with five less strokes than his first round performance, putting up a 74 and sitting tied for 44th place.

Cole (t-50th) and Chang (t-55th) each also put up a 75, while Frances finished out day two for the Cougars tied for 61st place with a 77, leaving the UH men’s golf team in 11th place at 294 heading into the third round.

On the last day of the tournament, the Cougars had their best day out of the three.

Watkins managed to post another under-par round at 71, leaving him tied for 17th place individually.

Cole had the best performance of the third round for the Cougars with a 70, lowering his score by five strokes tying him for 36th place.

Gibson just missed par by one stroke with a 73 while Chang finished one under-par at 71 as both finished the day tied for 47th place.

Reily (t-53rd) and Frances (t-70th) both scored 75 in round three to close out the tournament for the Cougars.

The UH men’s golf team’s next competition will see them cross the city where they will take part in the HBU Colin Montgomerie Invitational on March 8-9 at the Augusta Pines Golf Club in Spring.

