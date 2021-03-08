Face masks still required on campus

Face masks will continue to be required on campus according to a statement issued by UH President Renu Khator earlier this week.

After Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be lifting the mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity, the UH COVID-19 Coordination Committee met this week to decide to continue on current safety protocols.

“After consulting with governance groups who overwhelmingly support the committee’s recommendation, I am asking that the University of Houston faculty, staff, students and visitors continue to observe the existing COVID-19 safety protocols,” Khator said.

These protocols will include requiring face coverings on campus with the exception of eating or drinking, maintaining six feet of social distance and practicing hand hygiene.

There is still free COVID-19 testing available on campus at the testing kiosk where students, faculty and staff can schedule an appointment.

[email protected]

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story released to say the statement was made “today” and was changed to “this week”.