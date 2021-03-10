Quentin Grimes’ Co-Player of the Year headlines UH conference awards

The Houston men’s basketball team had four different players win an American Athletic Conference award for the regular season, the league announced on Wednesday.

Here is the list of accolades:

– Quentin Grimes (Co-Player of the Year, All-Conference First Team)

– DeJon Jarreau (Defensive Player of the Year, All-Conference Second Team)

– Justin Gorham (Most Improved Player, All-Conference Second Team)

– Marcus Sasser (All-Conference Second Team)

“I’m so happy I was able to win the award,” Grimes told reporters on Wednesday afternoon during a Zoom meeting. “All credit goes to coach Sampson, my teammates, (just) pushing us every day, coming to work, and just putting me in the best position possible.”

Grimes is the first UH player to win conference player of the year honors since Bo Outlaw in 1993. These players are two of just seven that have won this honor in program history. The other five are Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Michael Young, Rob Williams and Otis Birdsong.

Grimes was also one of only three players in the AAC to get a unanimous vote in the All-Conference First team.

The four All-Conference selections were the most for the Cougars since five UH players – Derrick Daniels, David Diaz, Sam Mack, Outlaw and Craig Upchurch – were named to the 1992 All-Southwest Conference Second Team.

“I’m proud of them,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “It is always an honor every time you’re voted on by your peers, in this case, the (AAC) coaches.”

