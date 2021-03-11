Student Action Party, by default, nearly sweeps SGA elections
After a disqualification of an entire party and a postponed election, the SGA election season comes to an end with the results announced in favor of the Student Action Party.
The SGA election results were set to be announced last week but were postponed until Tuesday. Arsalan Darbin was elected president and Maryam Alghafir was elected vice president.
Both the new president and the new vice president were running with the Student Action Party, which were a large part of the only candidates remaining after the disqualification of #RiseUp.
The following are the senate candidates who won the election
Business (4)
Navid Hasan- Student Action Party
Karenina Urquieta- Student Action Party
Erik Cisneros- Student Action Party
Abraham Sanchez- Student Action Party
Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (7)
Henry Teccsi- Student Action Party
Anahi Garcia- Student Action Party
Joesph Basily- Student Action Party
Engineering (3)
Rogelio Castilla- Student Action Party
Undergraduate at large (6)
David Paul Hilton- Student Action Party
Madeleine Orozco- Student Action Party
Rohit Shajan- Student Action Party
Brendan Bennett- Student Action Party
Hotel and Restaurant Management (1)
Katie Worsham- Student Action Party
Honors (2)
Tyler Garrett- Student Action Party
Law (1)
Farhan Mohiuddin- Student Action Party
Natural Sciences and Mathematics (4)
Smarika Bhattarai- Student Action Party
Aisha Yahaya- Student Action Party
Genie Bui- Independent
Nadiia Hutcherson- Student Action Party
Graduate at large (4)
Rasha Shreim- Student Action Party
Shiny John- Independent