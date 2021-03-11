side bar
Student Action Party, by default, nearly sweeps SGA elections

By March 11, 2021

SGA election results Gerald Sastra/The Cougar

Gerald Sastra/The Cougar

After a disqualification of an entire party and a postponed election, the SGA election season comes to an end with the results announced in favor of the Student Action Party.

The SGA election results were set to be announced last week but were postponed until Tuesday. Arsalan Darbin was elected president and Maryam Alghafir was elected vice president.

Both the new president and the new vice president were running with the Student Action Party, which were a large part of the only candidates remaining after the disqualification of #RiseUp.

The following are the senate candidates who won the election

Business (4)

Navid Hasan- Student Action Party

Karenina Urquieta- Student Action Party

Erik Cisneros- Student Action Party

Abraham Sanchez- Student Action Party

 

Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (7)

Henry Teccsi- Student Action Party

Anahi Garcia- Student Action Party

Joesph Basily- Student Action Party

 

Engineering (3)

Rogelio Castilla- Student Action Party

 

Undergraduate at large (6)

David Paul Hilton- Student Action Party

Madeleine Orozco- Student Action Party

Rohit Shajan- Student Action Party

Brendan Bennett- Student Action Party

 

Hotel and Restaurant Management (1)

Katie Worsham- Student Action Party

 

Honors (2)

Tyler Garrett- Student Action Party

 

Law (1)

Farhan Mohiuddin- Student Action Party

 

Natural Sciences and Mathematics (4)

Smarika Bhattarai- Student Action Party

Aisha Yahaya- Student Action Party

Genie Bui- Independent

Nadiia Hutcherson- Student Action Party

 

Graduate at large (4)

Rasha Shreim- Student Action Party

Shiny John- Independent

[email protected]

