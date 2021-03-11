UH athletics allowing 25 percent capacity for spring 2021 sports

All UH athletic events will now operate at a 25 percent capacity, beginning March 15, for the remainder of all spring sports in 2021 the school announced Thursday afternoon.

While fans had been able to attend UH football and basketball games, sports including baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer and track and field had not been allowing fans to be in attendance prior to this announcement.

“We are pleased to be able to expand the opportunity for our fans to be able to attend home events on our campus,” UH VP for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “While our venues will operate at 25 percent capacity, these steps outlined by our athletics department will give our fans the opportunity to see our baseball, softball, soccer, track & field and volleyball teams in action this spring.”

A limited amount of single-game, general admission tickets will be sold for UH baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer and track and field and soccer while supplies last.

Even with fans returning to watch the Cougars in action, UH’s number one priority is still the health of its athletes and coaches so the school will have various policies and procedures in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“All of our facilities will continue to utilize built-in buffer zones to safely distance fans from the playing surface and around team areas in accordance with American Athletic Conference policy,” Pezman said. “We look forward to welcoming back more of our Cougar fans and having them here cheering on our student-athletes and supporting our programs.”

