UH bringing back in-person commencement ceremonies

In-person commencement ceremonies will be returning this year for the Class of 2021, per an email from the Office of the Provost sent to the UH community on Thursday morning.

Students will be able to graduate in person this year in an outdoor venue with limited attendance.

“I know how important the ritual of walking across the stage is for our graduates and we are eager to make this happen – but in the safest possible manner,” Paula Myrick Short in her email to the UH community.

A separate ceremony will be held for students who graduated in May and December of 2020 to grant them the opportunity to have a proper ceremony.

All attendees will be required to adhere to CDC guidelines to minimize risk and exposure to the coronavirus.

“The UH COVID-19 committee receives input from various local, state, and national sources, and if it determines that a gathering of this nature poses a threat to our graduates, we will cancel the event and offer a virtual alternative,” added Short.

The event will also be held on livestream for those who feel uncomfortable in attending an in-person commencement ceremony.

“As much as we want to share this joyous occasion together, I am mindful of the fact that we are still in the middle of the pandemic and your health remains our top priority,” said Short.

