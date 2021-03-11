UH softball drops fifth straight game, fall to McNeese State

The Houston softball team’s losing skid reached five games after dropping Wednesday night’s game at Cougar Softball Stadium 4-3 to McNeese State.

First inning troubles continued for the Cougars, beginning after the very first batter of the game was hit by a pitch from sophomore starting pitcher Megan Lee. The runner scored during an attempt to steal second base after an errant throw from junior catcher Kati Ray Brown.

The Cowgirls’ momentum continued in the second inning, as they put together four hits to score in two additional runs to increase the lead 3-0.

McNeese’s lead became as large as four after catcher Chloe Gomez led the inning off with a solo home run.

Although UH finished the evening with seven hits, it struggled to manufacture runs for most of the game.

The Cougars did not score until the bottom of the fifth inning after a couple of McNeese errors allowed redshirt senior Lindsey Stewart-Vaughn to reach base and score.

This sparked momentum for the Cougars, who put together their first multi-run inning of the game after redshirt senior infielder Sarah Queen hit her fifth home run of the year, a two-run blast to straightaway centerfield to cut the deficit to one.

Down one in the bottom of the seventh, UH strung together a couple of hits and got the tying run as close as third base but the rally ultimately fell short and the team suffered its 10th loss of the year.

Despite taking her third loss of the year, Lee went the distance for UH in the circle, allowing nine hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks.

During their five-game losing streak, the offense has struggled for consistency, only notching three extra-base hits, one of which is Queen’s home run.

UH softball hits the road to play in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Classic weekend tournament starting March 12 with a matchup against the University of Missouri – Kansas City at 9:30 a.m. before playing Oklahoma right after.

