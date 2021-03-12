‘iCarly’ gets a reboot, excites fans

The hit childhood television show “iCarly” is getting a reboot. The Nickelodeon series many grew up watching is coming back to the small screens and fans are showing their excitement.

It has been 10 years since the sitcom ended. The series has had a significant impact on many people’s childhoods, acting as a major role in how they grew up today.

“‘iCarly’ as a child meant a lot to me due to me being a blogger today,” said educational psychology junior Jasmine Jackson. “It was something that I always dreamt of becoming and she was just that.”

Jackson has many memories of watching the show. It was enjoyable and brought laughter and happiness, she said.

“There are so many cool memories, and it was full of laughter from the time you watched until it ended,” Jackson said.

The famous television show was a staple in many households. The majority of the original cast will be joining the reboot like Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor.

“I remember I would always eat dinner in the living room just so I could watch an episode of ‘iCarly,’” said bilingual education junior Victoria Diaz. “It was one of those shows that could never fail to make me laugh.”

Although a lot of the main characters are returning, there are a couple of characters that are missing. Noah Munck (Gibby) has yet to commit to the reboot and Jennette McCurdy (Sam) will not be returning to the show.

“It’s not like she was just a stand-in, she was one of the main characters, and I can not imagine ‘iCarly’ without her,” Jackson said.

The “iCarly” set caused McCurdy a lot of pain and trauma. The actress went through negative experiences while working on the sitcom, this is speculated to be the reason behind her not returning, according to Distractify.

The reboot will not include the original producer Dan Schneider as he is facing numerous allegations. Instead, there will be two new producers working on the project.

There are rumors the reboot will release either at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

The hit series will not be returning to Nickelodeon as it was previously on. Instead, the show will be streaming on the new service Paramount+, and will be one of the first shows on the platform. This adds pressure for the reboot to be successful, according to Screen Rant.

There are no clear plot details made public as of yet, but what is made public is the show will take place ten years from the original series. Instead of showcasing Carly to be a viral internet star, the new angle of the storyline will be Carly navigating adulthood.

The new focus of the show will be gearing towards adult audiences and will include adult topics. This means there will be mature content making room for meaningful storylines. The audience that watched the original series as kids have gotten older, so we see the series grow up with them.

“I will watch the reboot, or at least try to,” Diaz said. “It’s a good show to bring back and it should be interesting to see how they pull it back together. Some of these actors and actresses I haven’t watched since I was a kid.”

