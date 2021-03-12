UH classes returning to pre-pandemic formats in Fall 2021

Beginning Fall 2021, UH will be transitioning back to an in-person instructional class schedule with face-to-face classes along with regular options of hybrid or online.

Provost Paula Myrick Short announced classes at UH will utilize pre-pandemic classroom seating capacities in the fall semester.

“Looking forward to the Fall 2021 semester, we anticipate that all members of our campus community will have the opportunity to receive a vaccine over the next few months,” Short said.

Summer 2021 courses will not be affected by this and will continue social distancing guidelines, face covering requirements, enhanced facilities cleaning protocols and COVID-19 classroom seating capacities, Short said.

Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 class schedules will be released by March 25 and priority student registration will start the week of April 12.

