UH-Memphis rundown: AAC semifinals

The Houston men’s basketball team will face off against Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The Cougars defeated the Tulane Green Wave on Friday in a 77-52 decision in the tournament quarterfinals to advance.

Senior guard DeJon Jarreau led the way for UH, recording the first triple-double in program history since 1993, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

UH guards Quentin Grimes and Marcus Sasser also chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively, and senior forward Justin Gorham tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.

A look at the Tigers

Memphis is coming off a 70-62 win against UCF on late Friday night in the tournament quarterfinals round.

The Tigers were led by sophomore forward D.J. Jeffries, who had 17 points against the Knights. Junior forward Deandre Williams had 16 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Sophomore guard Lester Quinones had an eye-popping 15 rebounds.

UH and Memphis are just six days removed from their previous meeting last Sunday inside of Fertitta Center. That game ended on a 3-point buzzer-beater for the win from UH freshman Tramon Mark.

Jarreau led the Cougars in that game with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers were led by sophomore guard Landers Nolley II, who finished with 14 points.

How to watch

The game between UH and Memphis will tipoff at 4:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2 and also be on KPRC 950 AM radio.

