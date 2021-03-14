UH to kick off March Madness as 2-seed against Cleveland State

After finishing the season 24-3 and winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Houston will go into the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region.

UH will take on Cleveland State on Friday in the first round of the tournament. If the Cougars take care of business against the Vikings, they will play the winner of Clemson-Rutgers in the second round of the tourney on Sunday.

The Cougars, who beat Cincinnati on Sunday for the AAC title and an automatic March Madness bid, go into the tournament with their highest seeding since 1984, when UH lost in the national championship game as a No. 2 seed.

This marks the second time in head coach Kelvin Sampson’s Houston career that the team is selected as a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament. In 2019, when UH was the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, Houston reached the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in over three decades.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

