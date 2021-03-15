UH rises to No. 6 in final AP Poll before NCAA Tournament

The Houston men’s basketball program rose up to No. 6 in the AP Poll on Monday morning after winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cougars (24-3, 14-3 AAC) beat the Tulane Green Wave, Memphis Tigers and Cincinnati Bearcats in three straight days to clinch their first conference tournament title as a part of the AAC, and first conference championship since 2010 when it was in Conference USA.

No. 6 UH men’s basketball earned 1,145 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which is a 28-point decrease from a week ago. The Cougars had 1,173 points in last Monday’s poll.

In the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings, the Cougars remained steady at No. 5 in the country through games played on March 14. UH was in that same spot in the nation in the NET rankings last Monday.

UH is set to play against the Cleveland State Vikings, who received two points from voters in the AP Poll, on Friday evening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

