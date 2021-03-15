UH swimming and diving’s Chase Farris qualifies for NCAA Championships

It was a big weekend for the Houston swimming and dive team with three Cougars competing in the 2021 NCAA Zone D Championships at the Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Juniors Katie Deininger and Chase Farris, along with freshman Hedda Grelz, represented the Cougars over the weekend, with Farris advancing to the 2021 Swimming & Diving NCAA Championship.

Farris and Deininger finished up the 3-meter on Friday, with Farris scoring a total of 294.55 in the preliminaries and placed 16th overall with a final total score of 575.00

Farris’ highest scoring dive was a 3 1/2 somersault pike, earning her a solid score of 58.90 to put her ahead.

Deininger placed 20th overall on the day to finish the prelims with a final score total of 290.30. Her highest dive received a score of 52.50 off a 2 1/2 somersault pike.

Farris and Grelz competed Saturday, where Farris totaled a score of 271.75 to lock in fifth place with a total score of 538.90 ,and joined UH’s Mykenzie Leehy and Ionna Sacha as Cougars who will compete in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships,

This marked the first time since 2009 that the Cougars have had both swimming and diving members represent them in the championships.

The 2021 NCAA Championships will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The events will begin on March 17 and wrap up on March 20, and will air on ESPN3.

