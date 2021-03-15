UH women’s golf finishes sixth at the Clover Cup

The Houston Women’s golf team, led by Freshman Anne Normann, placed sixth over the weekend in the Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona.

As a team, the Cougars scored 874 over the three rounds on the 6,184 yard, 72-par course. This was enough to finish five strokes ahead of seventh-place Florida International.

Normann shot a 3-under 69 for her last round to propel her to a seventh place tie in the individual leaderboard at four-under-par for the tournament. The freshman posted four birdies and an eagle that came on hole nine during the last round.

Sophomore Karen Fredgaard also eagled the ninth hole on her last round and finished tied for ninth. The Denmark native’s strongest round was her first, where she put up a 3-under 69.

Junior Annie Kim was the third Cougar to eagle, hers coming at the 15th hole during her 3-over 75 first round. Kim shot 227 for the tournament and finished tied for 45th, three spots behind senior Ariana Saenz, who shot a 226.

Freshman Delaney Martin finished four strokes behind Kim at 231, tied for 62nd.

Next up, the UH women’s golf team will take part in the Mountainview Collegiate in Manhattan, Kansas, starting on March 19.

