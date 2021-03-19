UH volleyball falls short against No. 6 Baylor

After clinching the American Athletic Conference West division title, Houston volleyball took No. 6 Baylor to five sets but ultimately fell short, losing 3-2.

UH got on the board in the opening set after a kill from sophomore outside hitter Abbie Jackson, who ended with 18 kills.

From there, the two teams traded blows with the Cougars’ middle blockers, pacing the way to stay neck and neck with the Bears.

Back-to-back overpasses from Baylor led to a three-point advantage for UH.

Then, ESPNW National Player of the Year outside hitter Yossiana Pressly turned it up for Baylor, leading to two quick points. But it wasn’t enough to stop the Cougars, who took set one 25-19.

The second set saw more of the seesaw game.

After being down by two, Jackson added a kill followed by a block from junior middle blocker Isabel Theut to knot the set at 12.

The Bears responded with a four-point run to force a UH timeout at 16-13.

After being down by four, the Cougars rallied to tie the set at 20. From there, UH pushed until set point, where Jackson had an ace to seal a 25-22 set two victory.

Early on in the third, UH played from behind and headed to a timeout at 8-3. The Bears controlled the rest of the set, staying above by six points for most of the frame and taking advantage of the Cougars’ slow start to win 25-17.

In set four, Baylor jumped out to a 6-0 lead and only extended it from there. UH couldn’t seem to generate anything as the Bears went on to take the set 25-9 to force a fifth.

The final set was a close one, with the two teams trading points until Baylor went on a run to lead by four.

The Cougars crawled back within three, but it wasn’t enough to put away the Bears as Baylor took the last set 15-10.

With the loss, UH volleyball falls 12-3 on the season.

On defense, junior libero Tori Fredrick anchored with 20 digs, while freshman setter Annie Cooke led the way on offense with 37 assists.

