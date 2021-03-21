UH tennis continues dominant streak over the weekend

Houston completed another strong weekend with two huge wins over Tulane and Southeastern Louisiana in their visit to New Orleans, defeating the Green Wave 4-1 and the Lions 4-0.

The Cougars improved to 10-3 after the weekend and have won the last three matchups by a combined score of 12-1. Here’s how the weekend went for UH tennis:

Tulane

Friday kicked off with the doubles and the UH tennis team was able to secure the point, winning the final two matches after a rough start in the first.

The Cougars bounced back with the pair of sophomore Azul Pedemonti and freshman Blanco Cortijo defeating Tulane sophomore Lahari Yelamanchili and freshman Charlotte Russel with a big 6-3 win.

UH clutched out the doubles with senior Phonexay Chitdara and freshman Gabriela Giraldo squeezing out a close one against the Green Wave pair of junior Adelaide Lavery and freshman Kristen Borland with a 7-5.

The Cougars closed out the afternoon with a strong singles’ showing, winning three of the four completed matches to close out the win for the day.

Giraldo was defeated by Yelmanchili (4-6, 2-6) and junior Sophie Gerits defeated Lavery in a 6-4, 6-4 battle.

The Cougars were able to close out the win with Pedemonti’s big win over Borland and Parreno’s against Russel, both going to three sets.

Southeastern Louisiana

The Cougars kept the momentum moving Saturday with the sweeping victory over Southeastern Louisiana, winning all the finished matches.

UH dominated the doubles early with senior Mimi Kendall Woseley and freshman Laura Slisane taking down the pairing of Putri Insai and freshman Polina Sleptsova in a 6-0 shutout.

Pedemonti and Parreno also capped off the doubles with a 6-3 win over the pair of Lion juniors Katy Corenjo and Ximena Yanez to secure the first point for the UH tennis team.

The Cougars continued the dominance into the singles, with Slisane defeating Flory Bierma (6-1, 6-0) in a virtual shutout.

Pedemonti and Parreno picked up the final two wins for the Cougars, Pedemonti won in a shutout over Yanez and Parreno in another (6-0, 6-1) victory over freshman Ariadna Perez.

The weekend makes this the Cougars ninth win in 11 games, and Pedemonti and Parreno have now won eight straight singles matches.

UH remains on the road with a match set against Baylor up in Waco, and then UTRGV for a doubleheader in Edinburg.

