UH receives shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

UH has been allocated 1,170 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services and will begin distributing them at the Student Health Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff who fall under Texas’ Phase 1A-C and federal education and childcare guidelines are eligible and can book an appointment for the on-campus mass vaccination clinic.

Many within the UH community have already begun to receive emails and campus communications with instructions on how to book an appointment for the vaccine.

This marks the second time since the Student Health Center was approved as a distribution site in January that UH has been allocated vaccine doses.

The University received a shipment of 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses in late February and distributed them in early March. UH, which had spent some time searching for a corporate partner to aid in the mass distribution process, partnered with Walgreens in its most recent vaccination event.

Although current qualifying requirements target those more at risk of COVID-19, President Joe Biden recently directed all states to open eligibility to everyone over 18.

UH, under the assumption that most of the campus community will be vaccinated or have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by then, has already paved the way for classes and activities to return to pre-pandemic formats by fall.

