UH women’s golf finishes third in Mountain View Collegiate

After three days of 18 holes and top-level competition, the Houston women’s golf team concluded the Mountain View Collegiate with a third-place finish in the team standings, with a total score of 849 (-15) over the past weekend.

On the first day of action, the Cougars were led by freshman Zoe Slaughter after she scored a 67 to tie for second place through the first round of the tournament.

Not far behind were fellow freshmen Anne Normann (t-5th) and sophomore Karen Fredgaard (t-8th), who scored 68 and 69 respectively to propel the Cougars up in the leaderboards.

Senior Ariana Saenz (t-39th) and junior Maria Jose Martinez (t-49th) rounded out the first round with scores of 74 and 76, leaving the Cougars in a tie for second place heading into day two of the tournament.

On the second day of action, Slaughter and Fredgaard carried their first-day success over with the duo scoring 70 each, giving Slaughter sole possession of second place overall individually and Fredgaard moving up to a tie for fifth place.

Normann fell behind after her second-round performance, going three strokes over par with a 75, dropping her down the leaderboard to a tie for 15th place heading into day three.

Saenz also hit for 75 in round two to move her up to a tie for 35th place, while Martinez hit two fewer strokes from her first-round performance for a 74, putting her in a tie for 40th place and the Cougars sitting in fourth place with one more day to go in the tournament.

On the last day of the competition, Normann played the best round of the day for the Cougars, matching her day one 68 and moving her up to a tie for fourth place with a score of 211 (-5).

Slaughter played a 71 in her last round en route to a second-place finish on the individual leaderboard with a score of 208 (-8), while Fredgaard scored 70 on her final round to put her right behind Slaughter in third place at 209 (-7).

Saenz hit a tournament-best 73 in round three, as she finished tied for 31st with a score of 222 (+6), while Martinez picked up a 76, leaving her with a score of 226 (+10) and a tie for 40th place to wrap up the Cougars’ tournament.

The UH women’s golf team will stay in Texas when they compete in the Bruzzy Challenge March 28-29 at the Lantana Golf Club in Dallas.

