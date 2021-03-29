UH soccer falls to No. 22 USF

On a rainy Sunday contest, Houston soccer was defeated at home in conference play by the No. 22 USF Bulls by a score of 3-1.

This defeat marked the first for the Cougars at Carl Lewis Stadium this season, as they had entered the match 4-0 at home.

“It’s a tough one. It’s obviously not the result we wanted,” said UH head coach Diego Bocanegra after the game. “We just made some costly errors. When you play a team that good, you have to play a flawless game.”

Senior forward Jazmin Grant put the Cougars up early in the fifth minute off a corner kick assisted by senior midfielder Mia Brascia.

Grant has now become the team’s high scorer on the season with four goals, and is now tied in fourth place for total goals scored in program history.

Brascia marks her third of the season as she now stands alone in second place in the Cougars all-time assist list.

The Bulls went on to score in the 15th and 32nd minutes of the game, making a comeback before the halftime whistle.

Three minutes into the second half, the Bulls added their third goal as they would go on to hold the score for the remainder of the affair.

Behind the goal, redshirt goalkeeper Salma Ghazal would make four saves in the game, preventing a blowout. Ghazal now has 23 saves for the season.

Junior defender Cassidy Formanek had another 90-minute performance, becoming the team leader with 700 minutes played in the season.

The Cougars will continue their American Athletic Conference homestand as they face Temple at noon on Friday, April 2.

