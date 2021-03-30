UH signee Ramon Walker wins Guy V. Lewis Award

Ramon Walker of Shadow Creek High School was named the 2021 Guy V. Lewis Award for the Greater Houston Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the Guy V. Lewis Award Committee announced on Tuesday.

Walker, who is a signee for UH, joins current players Quentin Grimes and Tramon Mark as well as former player Galen Robinson Jr. as Cougars to win the award.

“Being a winner of the award and going to the college where he coached at … feels good,” Walker said. “It feels surreal to me.”

In the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-5-inch forward averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game and helped lead the Sharks to a 23-3 record.

Walker, who is set to join UH in the 2021-22 season, had high praises for his future team.

He said he has been glued to the Cougars’ current Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament, which has made him even more excited to join the program.

“It’s super exciting,” Walker said. “When they played Rutgers, I don’t think I’ve ever sweated as much watching a basketball game before. It felt like I was there. Seeing them go on this run, I can’t wait to go there and possibly do the same thing next year.”

With just months left until he officially is a member of the Cougars, Walker has already envisioned how he will fit in with the team.

“For me, I just got to come in there and do what I do best and that is be a dog on the court,” Walker said. “Coach (Kelvin) Sampson is going to coach me hard, but that is the situation I want to go to because I know that it is going to bring the best out of me.”

