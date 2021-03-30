UH tennis bounces back, sweeps UTRGV

Coming off a tough loss to Baylor, Houston tennis (12-4, 3-1 AAC) bounced-back in Monday’s doubleheader, sweeping UTRGV winning 6-1 in the first match and the second 6-0.

The matches were originally scheduled for Sunday but were moved to Monday due to rain. This resulted in a time constraint, so Monday’s second match consisted of just singles.

Match One

The Cougars began the day with a hot start, winning all three of the first sets of doubles during the first match to get the first point of the day.

The pair of Houston senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Laura Slisane kicked off the day with a dominating 6-2 win over UTRGV redshirt freshman pair of Kristyna Mamicova and Valeria Montero.

Sophomore Azul Pedemonti and freshman Blanca Cortijo Parreno got back in stride as well with a 6-4 win over redshirt sophomore Sandra Putz and freshman Lea Karren.

The Cougars kept the momentum going into singles, where they were able to take five of the six matches to get the first win of the day.

Pedemonti’s match was cut short due to an injury to Karren when Pedemonti led 6-2, 3-0 and Parreno followed with a sweeping 6-0, 6-0 win over Pultz, making this the 11th win of the season in singles for both Cougars.

UH junior Sophie Gerits also had a dominating victory (6-0, 6-2) over redshirt sophomore Ana Platisa.

Match Two

Only singles took place in match two, and because UTRGV was unable to fill the slot from the injury to UTRGV’s Lea Karren, Houston started up 1-0.

The Cougars dominated the five that took place, with Parreno notching yet another win on the day with a 6-0, 6-1 win over UTRGV freshman Valeria Gracia, and Gerits winning big again over redshirt freshman Valeria Montero (6-0, 6-2).

Parreno is now 12-4 on the season so far.

UTRGV freshman Isabelle Bahr also went down with an injury in match two, giving the win to senior Phonexay Chitdara with a 6-4, 0-0 lead.

Slisane and Kendall-Woseley wrapped up the day with their tight wins and gave the Cougars their 12th win of the year and completing the sweep over UTRGV.

The Cougars will be back on the road Friday to take on Texas before returning home to finish the season. The match will take place in Austin and the time is yet to be determined.

