UH soccer shutouts Temple in dominating fashion

Houston soccer defeated the Temple Owls at home in dominating fashion by a score of 3-0 on Friday afternoon.

The Cougars led the Owls in every stat on the box score, including shots, corners and possession of the ball.

The first goal came in the 11th minute of the game from sophomore midfielder Madison Gear, followed by another first-half goal in the 32nd minute by freshman midfielder Caitlyn Matthews.

Senior midfielder Mia Brascia added another assist to her all-time total as a Cougar as she assisted Gear on the match’s opening goal. The second assist came from Gear herself as she finished the day with a goal and assist.

The third goal of the game came in the final stages of the contest, scored in the 87th minute by senior forward Jazmin Grant assisted by redshirt junior forward Zionah Browne.

Grant now positions herself in third place in all-time scoring with 19 goals scored in her career as a Cougar.

On goal, freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia started for the second time in her young career. Gracia made four saves in the game, and now tallies five in her career.

The Cougars’ defense was stellar on the day as they kept a clean sheet for the fourth time in the season.

Coming up, the Cougars will face off against SMU at 3 p.m. on April 7 at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

