UH will administer J&J vaccine on campus

The University is partnering with HEB to administer 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines via an on-campus clinic on Wednesday.

UH students who live on campus received an email on Monday, allowing them to register for an appointment on a first come, first serve basis.

This partnership between HEB and UH Power-Up Employee Wellness is available for individuals 18 and older.

“The University is excited about this new partnership, which will offer the one-dose vaccine,” said UH spokesperson Shawn Lindsey. “Because supply is so limited, priority registration is being given to specific populations, including UH facilities, custodial and housing staff working on campus, and students who live on campus.”

Following priority registration, If there are appointments left, the school will share registration information with all faculty, staff and students.

This vaccination clinic follows two other distribution efforts at the University, which administered Pfizer and Moderna to Phase 1A and 1B populations.

Texas expanded vaccine eligibility in March, following the announcement of federal efforts to ensure most of the American population is fully vaccinated by this summer.

“I hope to have more information soon on another mass vaccination clinic that we are working on,” Lindsey said. “We continue to request more vaccines from DSHS and are pursuing additional corporate and health care partnerships in an effort to vaccinate all of our faculty, staff and students who want to receive the vaccine.”

