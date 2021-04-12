UH baseball swept against Wichita State over the weekend

It was a rough weekend for Houston baseball as the Cougars were swept by the Wichita State Shockers in a four-game series in Wichita, Kansas, over the weekend.

UH entered the series coming off three losses to Wichita State in the Cougars’ most recent homestand, and the struggles continued all throughout the weekend.

Wichita State outscored UH 40-6 over the four games, falling 10-2, 7-1, 10-1 and 13-2. On top of that, the Cougars committed 13 errors on the weekend.

Nothing went right for UH. Even Robert Gasser, the ace of the Cougars’ pitching staff who entered the weekend with a 1.65 ERA on the season and had struck out 42 total batters over his last four starts, struggled.

Gasser gave up a season-high six runs, although only four runs were earned due to UH errors, and 10 hits in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Freshman infielder Adam Becker provided one of the only bright spots of the weekend for UH baseball, hitting his first career home run in Sunday’s series finale.

The Cougars have now lost seven straight games, all of which came against the Shockers, falling to 1-7 in American Athletic Conference play.

UH baseball will look to get back on track beginning against East Carolina on April 16, which marks the first contest of an eight-game homestand against AAC opponents.

