UH men’s golf finishes in top 10 at Aggie Invitational

Houston men’s golf senior Alexander Frances’ 5-under par first round propelled him to a 12th place tie at the Aggie Invitational over the weekend.

Frances, along with fellow seniors Andrew Gibson and Luke Long, helped the Cougars to a top 10 finish, tying for ninth with North Texas at 899. The UH men’s golf team was in fourth place after the first day.

Frances shot a 218 for the tournament, just eight strokes back of Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett, who finished first. Frances’ 67-shot first round was the second-best round of anyone throughout the tournament, and was capped off by four birdies on the back nine.

Gibson’s best round was also his first, where three birdies helped him to finish 2-over at 74. Gibson finished at 225, tied for 39th.

Long had four birdies in his last round to shoot a 2-under 70, the second-best round out of any of the Cougars. Long ended just one stroke behind Gibson at 226, enough to tie for 45th.

UH men’s golf senior Matt Cole scored five birdies throughout the weekend, and a strong 3-over second round helped him to finish with a score of 232, tied for 65th

No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 6 Texas finished in the top three positions.

Up next is the Lone Star Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston before the American Athletic Conference Championships at the end of the month.

[email protected]