Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards transferring to UH
April 14, 2021
The Houston men’s basketball team got a big addition to its 2021-22 roster after guard Kyler Edwards announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will transfer to the Cougars.
Edwards averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent on 3-point baskets for the Red Raiders in the 2020-21 season.
#ForTheCity 🐾 pic.twitter.com/VV2b5FSxVn
— Kyler Edwards (@kyleredwards_) April 14, 2021
Edwards joins players Taze Moore from Cal State – Bakersfield and Josh Carlton from UConn as transfers to join the Cougars.