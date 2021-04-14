Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards transferring to UH

The Houston men’s basketball team got a big addition to its 2021-22 roster after guard Kyler Edwards announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will transfer to the Cougars.

Edwards averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent on 3-point baskets for the Red Raiders in the 2020-21 season.

Edwards joins players Taze Moore from Cal State – Bakersfield and Josh Carlton from UConn as transfers to join the Cougars.

