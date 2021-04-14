side bar
Thursday, April 15, 2021

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards transferring to UH

By April 14, 2021

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson walks out of the tunnel during the University's Final Four team celebration on April 7 at Fertitta Center. UH landed Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards on Wednesday. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball team got a big addition to its 2021-22 roster after guard Kyler Edwards announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will transfer to the Cougars.

Edwards averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent on 3-point baskets for the Red Raiders in the 2020-21 season.

Edwards joins players Taze Moore from Cal State – Bakersfield and Josh Carlton from UConn as transfers to join the Cougars.

