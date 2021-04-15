UH men’s golf has strong performance at the Lone Star Invitational

Houston golf, led by Senior Laurence Crea, took control of the Lone Star Invitational and never relented. Crea, along with freshman Hanseung Chang, senior Logan Young and junior Braxton Watkins all finished in the top ten after the 54-hole tournament ended.

Crea (218) shot back-to-back 71s in Monday’s two rounds and shot a 76 on Tuesday which proved to be just enough to come out with a 1-stroke victory over Texas State’s Dalton Hankamer.

This was Crea’s first title with the Cougars, after winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships with Prairie View A&M in 2018 and 2019.

Chang finished just three strokes back of Crea at 221, helped by a 69 in the first round, the best score anyone posted in a single round throughout the tournament.

Young (222), who shot a 72 on the last round, finished fifth, just one stroke back of Chang. Watkins finished just three strokes behind Young (225), good enough for sixth.

Redshirt Freshman Niko Nebout finished 11th at 228 in his Houston Cougars debut.

The Cougars will now prepare for the American Athletic Conference Championships in Brooksville, Florida, over April 23-25.

