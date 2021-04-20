SGA fills vacant Senate seats

The Student Government Association Senate appointed new members into the 58th administration last week during its first meeting on April 7.

In clause eight in the order of new business, the speaker nomination, cabinet and 18 senate positions were going up for an appointment.

Honors college senate candidate Srijith Kambala, who was initially running with the #RiseUp party before it was disqualified from the 2021 election after breaking multiple election codes, raised the question to multiple members whether he can be trusted.

“Despite my previous affiliation with the RiseUp party, I hold absolutely no ill will or negative sentiments towards any of you guys, and I am the type of person that will do whatever it takes to advocate for those I give my word to,” Kambala said.

“As such, you saw me give it my all during trial during election week, and that level of effort is exactly what you can expect from me if you give me the opportunity to join your administration, and I will work tirelessly to advocate for the interest of all students.”

After Kambalas’s speech, members of the Senate were able to come forward with any questions they had for the candidate.

“It is true that you were found to be committing perjury in court during the RiseUp defense. With the integrity that is in accessing in SGA, how do you expect us to confide in you?” said Liberal Arts and Social Sciences senator Henry Teccsi.

Kambala denied any actions of being guilty in the conviction but was urging that the Senate look past his previous affiliation.

“At least to my awareness, I was never informed that I was found guilty of perjury, and I really don’t believe that I did that,” Kambala said. “I would like to also just like to make it very clear that my involvement with the RiseUp party is behind us, and I would like all of us to be able to move past the elections.”

Following this exchange, a motion for a moderated caucus for ten minutes was held, where they discussed whether Kambala should be trusted.

The rest of the following seats were filled:

David Paul Hilton was unanimously elected to be Speaker of the Senate, effective immediately, and led the rest of the meeting and order of business.

Liberal and Social Sciences(7)

Paige Thompson

Gabriela Davila

Diego Lopez

Engineering (3)

Carlos Patterson

Pascual Ortiz

Honors (2)

Srijith Kambala

Undergraduate-at-Large (6)

Erin Dennis

