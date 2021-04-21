Climate change is the enemy of mankind

Climate change occurs when the typical weather of a region that has been experienced for a long time begins to change in the long term, having many effects on environments, the world and those who inhabit it.

Acknowledging the existence of climate change is the first step in preventing and stopping its spread, but many people choose not to take it seriously. For this reason, if things remain as they are, the climate will continuously get worse as the Earth ages.

This can’t be allowed to happen, so education on climate change is so important. People need to know what they can do to slow it down and how everyone can come together to fight it.

Climate change is also affecting the natural occurrences of the world, which have remained the same or hardly unchanged for a long while now. Although many of these changes have yet to impact humans directly, they do have an indirect effect.

Unfortunately, other organisms are impacted directly. The homes of many living creatures are being altered and destroyed, and people need to do more to stop this to ensure that they don’t suffer the same fate.

As the most advanced species, we must protect ourselves, the planet and other living creatures.

Many people wonder why climate change is so important and why it should be dealt with. The simple answer is because it ultimately affects every living organism on this planet.

It is likely that if the general population continues to ignore climate change, the world will see its detrimental effects sooner rather than later.

As newer generations arise, so do new advances in science and technology, which include finding new energy resources that are not as harmful – or harmful at all – to the atmosphere or any living thing.

For a long time now, humans have used up many hurtful resources to create energy, among other things. Now, it’s understood that these resources are harmful to the planet. They pollute the air, making the air in some places unbreathable, and they impact environments in ways that can permanently alter the way the planet runs.

There are healthier and less harmful ways to get energy, people just have to be willing to change their terrible habits for the greater good.

If Earth is being negatively affected, people, along with numerous other species, will be negatively affected too.

One large effect of climate change is the increasing temperatures in the world. The fact of the matter is that the Earth is slowly, but surely, getting hotter, and it’s only going to get worse until everyone opens their eyes and realizes that humans have the power to create change for the better.

The truth is, this is a reason for panic. But humans can still slow down, stop and possibly even reverse the effects of climate change.

With the increase in climate change-related effects, many politicians, world leaders and activists have used their voices and power to advocate for climate change action. This is why the Paris Agreement was created, in which President Joe Biden decided to re-enter after former President Donald Trump decided to take America out of it.

The Paris Agreement is a huge step in the right direction. It shows that more people are beginning to take it seriously, but fighting against climate change isn’t limited to powerful public figures. The power to stop it resides in our own hands as the people.

There are many ways to advocate and fight for climate change action. Education is the first step, but there is so much more that can be done.

So many people still do not see just how harmful climate change’s effects can be, but those who do have the power to help others see that it is a huge problem, not just in the U.S., but throughout the world.

The country and the world must do more to ensure that effective solutions to climate change are carried out and that it is taken seriously.

Kimberly Argueta is a political science freshman who can be reached at [email protected]