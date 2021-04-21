UH men’s golf to miss AAC Championships due to COVID-19

Houston’s men’s golf team will not compete at the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships due to a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing within the program, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the first time the Cougars, who were No. 54 in Golfstat’s latest national rankings, will not compete in their conference championship since the program was playing as an independent in 1972.

The AAC Championships is scheduled to be a 54-hole tournament at Southern Hills Golf Club in Brooksville, Florida, beginning Friday and ending Sunday.

