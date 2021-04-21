UH softball falls to Texas A&M in a rout

The Houston softball team fell 9-1 to Texas A&M during its final midweek matchup of the season on Tuesday afternoon at College Station.

The Aggies wasted no time in getting the scoreboard moving as they quickly crossed the plate twice for an early 2-0 lead.

The first hit for the UH softball team was a single down center field from sophomore first baseman Britaney Shaw.

While two more Cougars managed to get on base, UH could not capitalize, leaving the runners stranded.

Texas A&M added to its lead with two more runs after that to double its lead to 4-0.

In the third, a single and a steal put senior left fielder Lindsey Stewart-Vaughn on second base before a double from third baseman Sarah Queen cut into the Aggies’ lead to only three, but the UH softball team was unable to build from it on offense.

Sophomore pitcher Logan Hulon kept the Aggies offense under control and scoreless to head into the next frame, but in the fourth, the Cougars were unable to score while Texas A&M recorded three more runs for a 7-1 advantage.

Junior right fielder Bethany Busch singled up the middle, but she was the only UH softball player to record a hit in the sixth inning.

The Aggies weren’t done, as they put two more runs on the board to make it an eight-run lead, which ended up being the final margin of victory.

Texas A&M threatened to add onto its offensive onslaught, but the UH softball team got the outs before any more damage could be done, leaving three runners on base.

The loss brings the Cougars’ record to 13-28 for the season. The team will have an extended time off as it will not return to action until April 30 against Memphis.

