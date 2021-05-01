Marquez Stevenson picked by Buffalo Bills in sixth round of NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills selected former UH wide receiver Marquez Stevenson in the sixth round with the 203rd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stevenson, who was a part of the UH football program from 2016-2020, caught 147 passes for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns as a Cougar. Stevenson, nicknamed “Speedy” for his lightning-quick speed, also added 231 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Stevenson will reunite with his former teammate Ed Oliver, who played at UH from 2016-18 and was selected ninth overall by the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft.

[email protected]