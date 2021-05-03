Frontier Fiesta announces scholarship winners

The Frontier Fiesta Association announced winners for their Leaders and Achievers program, awarding two current UH students, and two incoming students with scholarships.

The four winners, Mandy Nguyen, Vi Nguyen, Laura Reid and Sarah Alami will have a part of their college career funded by the association, after an extensive evaluation process with a 12 person review committee.

Vy Nguyen appreciated the award greatly, since she received it amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I am so grateful for being one of the recipients for this year’s Frontier Fiesta Leaders and Achievers Scholarship especially with the unprecedented events that have occurred this past year,” Nguyen said.

Frontier Fiesta, the schools longest standing programming tradition, association focuses on creating community and providing education for all UH students.

The scholarship is also particularly special for Reid, who hopes that the scholarship will help her achieve her career goals.

“I am thrilled to be awarded the 2021 Frontier Fiesta Leaders and Achievers Scholarship,” Reid said. “This scholarship will help me become a licensed social worker and pursue a career in international social work. I am proud to serve my fellow Coogs and the diverse communities of Houston through Legacy Community Health, AmeriCorps, the UH Writing Center and UH Wellness.”

