UH baseball’s struggles continues against Tulane

Houston baseball’s struggles continued over the weekend as the Cougars dropped three out of four to No. 25 Tulane in New Orleans.

Tulane entered the series red-hot, having won 10 in a row and the Green Wave picked off where they left off in the first two games of the weekend.

In the first of two games Friday, UH ace Robert Gasser pitched like he has all season. The junior left-hander threw six innings allowing one run and striking out six.

But the Cougars’ bats did not help out their starting pitcher, as UH was held scoreless on just five hits to fall 3-0.

In the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, UH’s bats awoke as the Cougars plated three runs over the game’s first three innings on two RBI singles from junior first baseman Ryan Hernandez and a sacrifice fly from freshman infielder Luke Almendarez.

The Cougars added a run in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch to go up 4-1. But everything fell apart from there as UH sophomore right-hander Jaycob Deese ran into some trouble and allowed Tulane to take a 4-3 lead after seven.

The Green Wave offense exploded in the bottom of the eighth, putting up six runs to break the game open and hand the Cougars an 11-4 win.

UH’s sole win of the series came in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader as a huge seven-run third inning powered the Cougars to a 7-4 victory.

UH fell behind 6-0 in the series finale but slowly crawled back into the game and cut it to a 6-5 game in the ninth after senior outfielder Tyler Bielamowicz hit a solo home run to left field.

With the tying run in scoring position and one out, the next two Cougars struck out. UH fell 6-5 to drop three out of four to Tulane and fall to 16-23 on the season.

