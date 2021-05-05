UH holding 80 percent of Fall 2021 classes in person

Eighty percent of fall classes will be held in person this year, President Renu Khator in an email to the University community on Wednesday.

Khator said in her email that she is looking forward to a return to normal in the upcoming Fall 2021 semester.

“With the improvement in the fight against COVID-19, we now have plans in place for the UH community to return to normal during the next few months,” Khator said.

She also mentioned the return of in-person career counseling, academic advising, counseling and psychological services, dining, performances, recreation, social events and intercollegiate sports.

In terms of health, the school will aim to follow any and all health-related guidelines.

“You can count on UH continuing to follow all state and CDC standards, with our offices and classrooms strategically arranged to meet strict guidelines,” Khator said. “We are strongly urging everyone to be vaccinated.”

Summer classes will continue to be held virtually, with only a limited number of face-to-face classes.

“I anticipate a vibrant community of students and scholars and staffers re-establishing a dynamic campus atmosphere that promotes education and engagement at every turn,” Khator said. “I hope you appreciate the sense of discovery and serendipity the University offers, never knowing what you might learn or whom you might meet just walking to the Library, grabbing lunch at the Student Center or heading back to a parking lot or student residence hall.”

[email protected]