Astroworld festival tickets sell out in under an hour

Houston native rapper Travis Scott is returning to Houston to host his third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium.

Over 100,000 total guests are attending, as the tickets to the highly anticipated event sold out in under an hour on May 5.

Without the official announcement of the festival’s lineup, tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and fully sold out in under 60 minutes, according to Billboard.

Media production sophomore Isaiah Leal is one of many individuals heading to the Astroworld Festival. Due to the festival’s popularity, buying tickets prompted Leal to wake up an hour before it went on sale.

“I was able to secure tickets,” Leal said. “I woke up an hour before tickets went on sale and went to the website 15 minutes beforehand. I made sure to buy tickets as soon as possible so they wouldn’t sell out.”

Aside from being a Travis Scott fan, Leal explains raving reviews from others fueled his determination to buy tickets before they were gone.

“I did not go to the festival in 2018 or 2019,” he said. “But I knew a lot of people who did and enjoyed it.”

Sharing a similar experience to Leal is public relations senior Alberto Huichapa, a seasoned Astroworld attendee.

“I had the standby website up on my phone and my laptop half an hour before the site went live,” Huichapa said.“I was going to secure these tickets, and after about 10 minutes of the site opening, it let me in and I quickly secured my tickets. I went to the initial one in 2018 and its sequel in 2019. There is no way I was missing the third edition, especially now that it’s a two-day festival.”

Unlike previous years, Scott will host his festival on Nov. 5- 6, extending the usual one-day event to two days.

While Leal and Huichapa bought their tickets without knowing the other musical guest stars, they are hopeful some of their favorite artists will appear.

“Kid Cudi is at the top of my list of people I want to see at Astroworld,” Huichapa said. “There’s also Future and Roddy Ricch. This festival would be an awesome opportunity for him to elevate some smaller, local artists by giving them a grand stage to perform. As for (Travis Scott’s) songs, we definitely need to hear ‘Franchise’ and everything in the ‘JACKBOYS’ album.”

“I hope J. Cole is on the lineup along with many others,” Leal said. “I hope he plays some songs from ‘Days Before Rodeo’.”

Although Scott’s Astroworld Festival helps his philanthropic work with his charity, Cactus Jack Foundation, it is also helping place Houston on the map as a festival city, according to Leal.

“I think his yearly festival can motivate the music and arts culture within Houston and motivate young artists to go for their dreams,” Leal said. “Hopefully, because of Astroworld, Houston can have more music festivals.”

In addition to putting Houston on the map, Huichapa believes the festival contributes to Houstonian pride.

“Travis has played a major role in revitalizing Houston’s music scene nationwide,” Huichapa said. “This festival gives Houstonians something to look forward to and be proud of because it is a celebration that recognizes how great Houston is.”

