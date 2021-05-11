CLASS commencement postponed due to severe weather

The commencement for the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences has moved due to severe thunderstorms expected for Wednesday morning.

The CLASS ceremony will be moved from May 12 at 10 a.m. to May 13 at 7 p.m. at TDECU stadium.

Some students raised concerns that family members who flew in or took a day off of work to attend won’t be able to accommodate the change of date.

“I’m an out of state student so my parents had to take off work in advance as well as buy a plane ticket in order to be down here for the Wednesday morning graduation,” said Kesley Mussio, a graduating kinesiology senior.

Mussio added that although her parents are trying to switch flights to attend the big day, she isn’t sure how possible or expensive it would be to do so this close to the date.

Another student, advertising senior Emylee Boone, said that both her parents had to cancel flights and hotel reservations they booked months ago and pay fees for canceling so close to the flight date.

Boone also mentioned that her parents took days off for when they’re supposed to travel, but now that the commencement was postponed to the following evening it complicated their schedules.

“The graduation postponement upset me because everybody planned for Wednesday,” Boone said, “UH mishandled this whole thing.”

The in-person commencement will follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing and will also be live streamed for those who aren’t able to attend.

