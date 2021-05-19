Kirk Watson leaving post as founding Hobby School dean

Kirk Watson, the former state senator and the Hobby School for Public Affairs founding dean, is leaving his role by the end of May.

In an announcement and a series of tweets, Watson announced the conclusion of his time with the University and announced no new career plans.

Serving as the founding dean of the @UHouston @hobbyschooluh has been a tremendous honor. Despite the incredible challenges of launching so many efforts during COVID, we enjoyed tremendous progress and success. I’m extremely proud. — Senator Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) May 19, 2021

“I have decided that I will finish my term as the founding dean of the Hobby School at the end of this month. I want to thank the Hobby School faculty and staff, the UH Provost and President, the Hobby family and the greater Hobby School community for the support in our mission,” Watson said.

Texas Tribune reporter Kate McGee was able to contact Watson’s office to confirm his departure was not to run for office. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic and working remotely affected his enthusiasm for the job.

Reached @KirkPWatson by phone: says he's not ill or leaving to run for office. "That's not what this about." Says COVID & a year of remote work changed his perspective on and enthusiasm for the job. Says he wanted to give @UHouston enough time to hire a new dean before fall https://t.co/NspU9BJMzI — Kate McGee (@McGeeReports) May 19, 2021

“The future of our communities and state will be led by the young people working in earnest now and in the years to come to further their knowledge and create positive change,” Watson said in his announcement. “I hope each one of us can use our talents and resources in the best way possible to support that future.”

[email protected]