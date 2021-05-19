side bar
Thursday, May 20, 2021

Kirk Watson leaving post as founding Hobby School dean

By May 19, 2021

Founding Hobby School Dean Kirk Watson is leaving his post at the end of May. | Courtesy of UH

Kirk Watson, the former state senator and the Hobby School for Public Affairs founding dean, is leaving his role by the end of May. 

In an announcement and a series of tweets, Watson announced the conclusion of his time with the University and announced no new career plans. 

“I have decided that I will finish my term as the founding dean of the Hobby School at the end of this month. I want to thank the Hobby School faculty and staff, the UH Provost and President, the Hobby family and the greater Hobby School community for the support in our mission,” Watson said.

Texas Tribune reporter Kate McGee was able to contact Watson’s office to confirm his departure was not to run for office. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic and working remotely affected his enthusiasm for the job. 

“The future of our communities and state will be led by the young people working in earnest now and in the years to come to further their knowledge and create positive change,” Watson said in his announcement. “I hope each one of us can use our talents and resources in the best way possible to support that future.”

