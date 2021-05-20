UH men’s golf season ends at Kingston Springs Regional

At the conclusion of three days and 54 holes at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional, the Houston men’s golf team’s season came to an end as the Cougars finished ninth in the team standings with a total score of 866 (+14).

The first day of action saw the Cougars tie for third-place (-5) on the team standings led by seniors Andrew Gibson (t-fifth) and Alexander Frances (t-eighth), who posted the only sub-par scores for the team shooting 68 and 69 respectively.

Seniors Matt Cole and Luke Long both scored even on par with 71 each, sitting tied for 19th-place while sophomore Austyn Reily fell behind with a score of 75 and tied for 53rd-place heading into day two.

After the second round of play, the Cougars fell six spots to ninth-place (+4) as the best performance of the day came from Cole’s second 71 in as many days, dropping him just one spot into a tie for 20th-place on the individual leaderboard.

Frances and Long both recorded scores of 73 in their respective turns, putting Frances level with Cole in a tie for 20th-place while Long sat in a tie for 35th-place.

Gibson had a rough day out on his second go, going eight strokes over his team-leading first round score with a 78 and dropping down to a tie for 35th-place with Long.

Reily rounded out the second day of action for the Cougars with two more strokes from his first round performance, picking up a 77 and a tie for 62nd-place.

On the final day of the tournament, the Cougars maintained their ninth-place position and missed out on the chance to advance in the NCAA tournament.

Long posted the lowest score of the day with a 72, leaving him with a total score of 216 and a tie for 34th-place.

Frances and Cole both had identical scores to end their tournament. Both posted a 73 in their final round for total scores of 215 each and tying for 28th-place in the individual standings.

Gibson matched his second round score of 76 to finish at 220 and a tie for 44th-place, while junior Braxton Wilkins stepped in for Reily and posted an 81 for a joint 73rd-place finish to conclude the third round and competition for the Cougars.

[email protected]