UH baseball swept by UCF to finish the regular season

A regular season where nothing seemed to go right for Houston baseball came to an end Saturday as UCF swept the Cougars in a four-game series in Orlando.

While both the Cougars’ offense and pitching staff had been extremely inconsistent all year coming into the series against UCF, pitching was not the problem. In fact, the UH starters and bullpen put together one of the team’s best pitched series of the season.

Junior left hander Robert Gasser, who pitched Thursday’s series opener on a pitch limit in preparation for the American Athletic Conference Tournament, threw two innings of scoreless baseball with two strikeouts.

Sophmore righty Ben Sears followed Gasser with a strong start of his own, throwing six innings allowing only one earned run.

Junior left hander Matt Lazzaro allowed two runs in six innings pitched in Saturday’s series finale.

UH relievers combined for 14 and 2/3 innings pitched allowing five runs in the four games.

While the Cougars’ pitching was good enough to win, the UH offense was nowhere to be found. UH only scored three runs the entire series, losing 3-1, 2-1, 6-0 and 2-0.

UH finished the regular season 19-32 which ties the program’s record for most losses in a single-season. UH’s 7-21 conference losses also ties the record most conference losses the Cougars have suffered in a single season.

