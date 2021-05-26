Free items you can receive with your vaccination card

With vaccination rates slowing down, new ways to excite unvaccinated people to acquire the vaccine are being explored. As a result, local and prominent businesses are rolling out free items as an incentive to increase vaccination rates.

Major grocery store chains are offering cash and other incentives to employees who get vaccinated.

For example, Kroger rewards their employees $100 in store credit and $100 cash for getting a shot.

While consumers will not access the same benefits as employees, many businesses provide free items for people with complete vaccine doses.

That said, here are some ways you can score free items with your vaccination card:

OfficeMax and Office Depot

Looking to get your vaccine card laminated? Have no fear OfficeMax and Office Depot are here.

For a limited time, Office Depot and OfficeMax locations nationwide will laminate and make a copy of your vaccination card for free. The deal is available for applicable consumers until July 25.

Target

For the avid shoppers of Target, the retail corporation has something in mind for their customers. In May, the company announced they will give any adult who gets a COVID-19 vaccine in their CVS pharmacy a $5 Target coupon.

With many CVS pharmacies integrated with Target, only select locations recognize the offer.

To see which Target CVS will administer the COVID-19 vaccine, appointments must be made through the CVS website.

Krispy Kreme Donuts

Krispy Kreme is giving a free donut a day to those who are fully vaccinated for the rest of the year. Any qualified customer will have to show their vaccination card to receive a Krispy Kreme classic — their Original Glazed doughnut.

Customers are only liable to one donut per vaccination card, and the offer is only redeemable through in-store and drive-through at select participating locations.

Uber and Lyft

Uber and Lyft are partnering with the Biden administration to offer free rides to anyone going to a COVID-19 vaccination site to get their shots.

After noticing a dip in vaccination rates, the Biden administration hopes their partnership with the ride-share programs will increase turnout to vaccination sites.

The program will last until July 4, when President Joe Biden hopes to reach his vaccination goal of 70 percent.

[email protected]