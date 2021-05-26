Karen Fredgaard becomes fist All-American in UH golf history

Just days after Karen Fredgaard became only the second athlete from the Houston golf program to compete in the NCAA Championships, the sophomore added another accolade to her historic season, becoming the first First-Team All-American in school history.

On top of being named a First-Team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Wednesday evening, the Denmark native ended the 2020-21 season as the No. 5 women’s collegiate golfer in the nation by Golfstat and was also awarded the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

