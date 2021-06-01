How to make the most of a summer in a pandemic

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eases coronavirus restrictions, this summer opens up a wide array of opportunities to make long-lasting memories.

Whether you’re staying in your home city, or traveling around the country and world, there is so much to do to make up for everything people may have missed last year.

Most notably, a big trend on social media platforms like TikTok, are picnics with your friends. Picnics are great since it could be either very casual, or very fancy.

Some TikToks show friends wearing dresses and scooping up cake slices using wine glasses. Others attempt to do this, but end up caring more about the experience than the aesthetic.

A few notable parks to picnic at in Houston are Discovery Green, Buffalo Bayou, the Houston Arboretum and the McGovern Centennial Gardens.

If picnicking isn’t what you’re up for, give water sports a go! Driving out of Houston, you can find Galveston beach. You could take a quick boat ride with your friends along the pier, or just people watch while lounging at the beach.

Summer vacation can prompt us to stay at home and binge all the shows we want. While that is definitely fun, it’ll be important to get exercise. Beaches are a great place to do just that, since you may be changing your location up a little bit and you may even be able to catch some sites that you wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

If you prefer to stay at home though, picking up a new hobby or skill would make your time worthwhile. Things you could try out are knitting, learning a dance style, teaching yourself to draw, meditating, hiking or even gardening.

Deciding to work on a skill instead means you could add that to your resume too. If you’re looking to learn a new programming language, now would be a good time. Or if you would like to expand your language skills, you could try learning a new language using apps like Duolingo or Babbel.

Although, don’t be worried if your summer isn’t as productive as you would like it to be. Since it’s a break from school, use it as your time to gather your thoughts and relax. Most importantly, stay safe and have a great summer.

