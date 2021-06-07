Jim Granato appointed as Hobby School dean

UH has appointed Jim Granato as dean for the Hobby School of Public Affairs.

In a message sent to Hobby School students and faculty, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Paula Myrick Short said she appointed Granato for a two-year period after Dean Kirk Watson resigned at the end of May.

Over the course of his term as dean, Short hopes to conduct a national search for permanent dean and appoint someone in two years.

“Please provide Dean Granato your full support so that the great strides realized during the past year will continue and the vision for the Hobby School will be realized,” Short said.

Granato previously served as the associate dean of the school, as well as the executive director. He has also taught political science at the school.

In his updated messaging to the Hobby School on its website, Granato touches on themes of academic development, public service, research, public service and community engagement.

“Reinforcing the mission of our school’s namesake, William Pettus “Bill” Hobby and his family legacy of public service, we are laser focused on making government work for the public good and putting creative public policy to work for the world,” Granato said. “Please join us in that mission.”

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Jim Granato as interim dean instead of dean.