International travel options expand with CDC recommendations

With spring classes now in the rearview mirror, summer vacation is now commencing for many UH students in the form of traveling.

With vaccinations continuing, traveling internationally has become a high priority for some this summer.

As a way to help people choose where to travel, the Centers for Disease and Control produced a list of countries, each categorized by their cases of the coronavirus.

Countries are ranked from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 1 being countries with the lowest number of cases and Level 4 being countries with the highest.

The CDC also included a category called Level Unknown, where the current situation of COVID-19 in the selected countries is unknown.

Travelers are recommended to be fully vaccinated when preparing for travel and avoid countries where the COVID-19 cases are too high.

Additionally, the U.S. requires all passengers traveling by air, including fully vaccinated individuals, to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel before they board a flight to the U.S.

Here are a couple of countries, ranked Level 1 by the CDC, to make your next travel destination this summer.

Morocco

Packed with diversity, culture, breathtaking landscapes and architecture, Morocco has something for every traveler.

As of now, the North African country is restricting travel to certain people until June 15.

After the 15th, anticipating U.S. tourists can enter the country with a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than 48 hours upon arrival.

The country extended its nationwide health state of emergency to July 10, as they combat COVID-19 and its variants.

As a result, Morocco’s government has a nationwide curfew between 11:00 PM and 4:30 AM.

Ghana

Tourists can experience activities such as surfing, trying the local cuisine and visiting one of their many historical sites.

Although open for travel, incoming passengers should provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entering the country.

Additionally, there is no quarantine needed, but tourists should exercise precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping a distance of six feet.

However, if tested positive upon arrival, individuals will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine and treatment for seven days.

St. Kitts and Nevis

For those looking for their next Caribbean escape, St. Kitts and Nevis are open for tourists.

Known for its cloud-shrouded mountains and beaches, the island is actively working to keep its cases of COVID-19 low.

As a result, the country is only allowing fully vaccinated individuals through their borders. Children who are under the age of 18 with fully vaccinated parents fall under the exception.

Travelers must complete the travel authorization form provided by St. Kitts and Nevis and submit a copy of their official vaccination card for verification through email or WhatsApp.

Iceland

This country is defined by its volcanoes, geysers, hot springs and waterfalls. For the nature enthusiasts, Iceland has everything to their liking.

Like St. Kitts and Nevis, Iceland is only allowing fully vaccinated U.S. tourists to enter.

Additionally, they are exempt from needing a negative COVID-19 test to enter and quarantine.

